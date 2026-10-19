Suspicious device prompts shelter-in-place around 6th Avenue and Kipling Street in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A suspicious device found near 6th Avenue and Kipling Street in Lakewood early Monday afternoon prompted police to issue a shelter-in-place for homes and businesses in the area.

An Active Lookout Alert of the incident advised residents to stay inside and remain in place and lock all doors and windows, as well as close blinds and curtains and move away from windows while police investigated the suspicious device.

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Anyone outdoors was ordered to go indoors immediately and stay there until further notice, the alert read.

“At this time, no evacuations have been implemented,” Lakewood police said. “The situation remains active and both pedestrian and vehicle traffic are being diverted away from the affected area.”

Police said the public should expect a noticeable police presence in the area “for the foreseeable future.”

They urged residents and drivers nearby to avoid the area while officers work to safely resolve the incident.