4 juveniles in custody for alleged robbery and vehicle theft, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Four juveniles are in custody for alleged robbery and vehicle theft, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Overnight on Jan. 2, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office deputies got report of an armedy robbery and vehicle theft at E. Mississippi Avenue and S. Valentia Street. The driver refused to stop, so deputies chased after the car. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said it asked for the Aurora Police Department's help because of how many armed juveniles were inside the car.

Law enforcement was able to force the vehicle to stop with what's called a pit maneuver.

The four suspects were booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility with no bond at the time of their arrest. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said deputies found several handguns and an AR-style rifle inside the car. The four suspects were charged with aggravated robbery, motor vehicle theft, menacing and eluding arrest.