31-year-old woman faces charges related to porch piracy allegations, Boulder County Sheriff's Office says

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with porch piracy allegations, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

Brittney Enwall, 31, faces charges of mail theft, possessing burglary tools, possessing drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of drugs and unlawfully possessing amphetamines.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office deputies got a report around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday about a woman passed out behind the wheel of a car. Deputies identified the woman as Enwall. When deputies responded to the call, they found mail inside the vehicle, including letters and unopened packages from nearby homes that weren't addressed to or owned by Enwall.

Sheriff's office detectives then sorted through the stolen mail and packages to identify the affected victims and return the stolen property to them. Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff's Office tips line at 303-441-3674.

Bicycles and computer equipment were also found inside Enwall's car. Boulder County Sheriff's Office investigators believe they were also stolen, but haven't identified the owners yet.

Anyone who recently had something stolen in the Niwot or South Longmont areas is asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff's Office non-emergency dispatch line at 303-441-4444.