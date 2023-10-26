3 people injured in Adams County shooting Thursday during house party at short-term rental

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Three people were injured in a shooting during a house party at a short-term rental property early Thursday morning, according to the the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred on Essex Drive near the intersection with Edison St. at around 1 a.m. Thursday as a group of between 25 and 50 people celebrated a birthday party. All of the people involved were either teens and people in their 20s.

Two women and one man suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Adams County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Sherman.

The shooting suspects were taken into custody, Sherman said. No charges have been filed, but the suspects are being processed, he added.

Deputies & detectives are on scene of a shooting that happened at 1 am in the 1200 block of Essex Dr. injuring 3.



Suspects are in custody, the injured are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Multiple witnesses are being interviewed at this time. pic.twitter.com/zCFd1TJ3iO — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) October 26, 2023

Neighbor Joshua Harris said he saw officers respond to the initial noise complaint and after they arrived, shots were fired.

"My dog was going nuts, I sat up and I see the lights in my living room," said Harris. "Their guns were out, lights on the house, shouting instructions to get out with their hands up."

Harris said the shooting is unusual for the street.

"I wouldn't think this would be a good party area either because there's grumpy old people that are complaining and call the cops when it gets too loud," said Harris.

There was a similar incident to Thursday's shooting about a year ago, when 75 people were in an AirBnb and a shooting broke out, the Adams County Sheriff's Office told Denver7 Thursday.

Sherman added that there are concerns about rental parties leading to violence, after a recent uptick.

"These things spread like wildfire," said Sherman. "We have some experience of these types of properties being rented out, and then utilized for larger events, parties for various occasions. Those messages get spread through social media and once that happens, you never know who may show up."

There have been two other 911 calls at this location in the past year, Sherman said. One was for a large animal on the loose. The other was for an unknown person knocking on doors.

3 people injured in Adams County shooting Thursday during house party at short-term rental

Denver7's Sam Peña contributed to this report.