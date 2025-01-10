3 arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old girl after home invasion in west Aurora, police say

AURORA, Colo. — Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the home invasion and deadly shooting of a 16-year-old girl in west Aurora earlier this week.

The home invasion and subsequent shooting occurred Tuesday at about 6 a.m. near E. Jewell Ave. and S. Havana St.

At the scene, police found the teen – 16-year-old Audrina Fedelina Arrington – with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers performed life-saving measures on the girl until she was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, but she later died.

A preliminary investigation by police revealed that two men showed up to the apartment where the teen girl lived sometime before 6 a.m. Tuesday and a physical struggle ensued where multiple shots were fired, resulting in the girl getting shot.

During a news conference following the deadly shooting, an Aurora Police Department spokesperson said they had “no reason to believe” the crime was related to the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua (TdA). The gang has been on the forefront of city leaders' minds after claims spread on social media that some of its members had "taken over" a troubled apartment complex last summer.

Still, the APD spokesman said they would be looking at the criminal history of the apartment complex to determine if gang activity was to blame.

Series of arrests begin a day after deadly shooting

During the investigation, Aurora police developed information that 35-year-old Cooper Miller and 51-year-old David Gunion were the two armed suspects who entered the apartment at the time of the deadly shooting, according to a Friday news release.

Further investigation revealed 44-year-old April Chevon Collingwood was in charge of “planning and recruiting Miller and Gunion to carry out the crime,” the release states.

All of them were identified as Aurora residents.

With the help of officers from the Denver Police Department’s Narcotics Unit, law enforcement officers arrested Collingwood on Wednesday on charges of complicity to commit second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and attempted aggravated robbery.

The following day, APD’s fugitive unit, along with DPD’s Metro SWAT Team, arrested Miller on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and attempted aggravated robbery.

And on Friday morning, Aurora police patrol officers, the city’s fugitive unit and its SWAT Team arrested Gunion, who also faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and attempted aggravated robbery.

Aurora police said there are no more outstanding suspects in this investigation.

Collingwood appeared Thursday in Arapahoe District Court for an advisement hearing. She is being held on $100,000 bond. Formal charges against Miller and Gunion will be filed by the Arapahoe District Attorney’s Office, the department spokesperson said.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.