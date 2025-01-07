Watch Now
16-year-old girl killed in apparent home invasion in Aurora, police say

Police responded to a report of a home invasion at an apartment complex when they found the girl with a gunshot wound
AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed in an apparent home invasion in west Aurora early Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson with the city’s police department.

Police responded to a report of a home invasion and shooting near E. Jewell Ave. and S. Havana St. at about 6:15 a.m. There, police found the teen with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the girl until medical responders arrived at the scene, at which point the girl was rush to a local hospital for treatment, where officials said she later died.

The identity of the girl has not released pending notification to family members.

Police do not have a suspect at this time, but the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

