2nd teen arrested in parking lot shootout with Aurora police

DENVER — A second teenager was arrested in connection with a shootout with Aurora police in a King Soopers parking lot last week, authorities announced Wednesday.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday evening near 11th Avenue and North Syracuse Street in Denver, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The suspect, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, was arrested on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and one count of aggravated motor vehicle theft, police said.

“I know capturing the second suspect in this case was a top priority of Chief Dan Oates,” said interim Aurora police Chief Art Acevedo in a news release. “I’m proud of the diligent work of our investigators and gratified to be able to make this announcement on behalf of my good friend and colleague so early in my tenure with the Aurora Police Department.”

The 15-year-old teenager is the second suspect arrested in the Nov. 30 shootout. A 16-year-old boy was arrested Saturday and is facing similar charges.

The unidentified 16-year-old was already in custody on active failure-to-appear warrants. He was found by officers the morning after the shooting in an open field near Aurora Central High School, according to police.

Police said the incident began when officers were following a confirmed stolen white Kia Optima, which pulled into the King Soopers parking lot at East 6th Avenue and Peoria Street around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Once in the parking lot, the Kia occupants opened fire at an unmarked Aurora police car, which had two officers inside, police said. The occupants of the Kia then "engaged in gunfire" with three additional unmarked police cars before crashing into a vehicle and the occupants taking off, according to former Aurora Police Interim Chief Dan Oates.

In total, five officers fired their service weapons at the Kia, and four police vehicles were hit by gunfire, according to Oates. No one was injured.

The reward of $10,000 is being offered by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and the Aurora Reward Fund. If you have any information about this incident, you can remain anonymous by calling the tip line at 720-913-7867 or by submitting a tip online.