Shelter-in-place issued following police shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Authorities have issued a shelter-in-place following a police shooting in Aurora.

At 10:46 p.m., the Aurora Police Department issued a tweet about a large police presence in the areas of 6th Ave. and Peoria Street, along with 10th Ave. and Lima Street due to a police shooting investigation.

#APDAlert Large police presence in the area of 6th/Peoria and 10th/Lima investigating an officer involved shooting. Suspects fled the scene in a vehicle so their condition is unknown. Veh was found abandoned near 10th/Lima. pic.twitter.com/Cfoeb8uyqf — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) December 1, 2022

The suspects drove off after the shooting, so their condition is unknown, according to police. The vehicle was found abandoned near 10th and Lima.

Officers are on foot, and a search for the suspects is underway, the department said in a follow-up tweet. A shelter-in-place has been issued for surrounding residents.

Officers are on foot and search is in progress. Reverse 911 to shelter in place has been issued. Suspects are believed to be armed. Call 911 if you have info or see anything suspicious. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) December 1, 2022

Police believe the suspect is armed.

Anyone with information, or anyone who sees anything suspicious, is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.