Shelter-in-place issued following police shooting in Aurora

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 11:19 PM, Nov 30, 2022
AURORA, Colo. — Authorities have issued a shelter-in-place following a police shooting in Aurora.

At 10:46 p.m., the Aurora Police Department issued a tweet about a large police presence in the areas of 6th Ave. and Peoria Street, along with 10th Ave. and Lima Street due to a police shooting investigation.

The suspects drove off after the shooting, so their condition is unknown, according to police. The vehicle was found abandoned near 10th and Lima.

Officers are on foot, and a search for the suspects is underway, the department said in a follow-up tweet. A shelter-in-place has been issued for surrounding residents.

Police believe the suspect is armed.

Anyone with information, or anyone who sees anything suspicious, is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.

