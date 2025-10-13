2 Venezuelan nationals among 4 arrested in Aurora weapons investigation; 1 remains unidentified

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora announced Monday that four of five suspects in a June weapons investigation with suspected ties to possible Venezuelan gang activity have been arrested, two of whom are Venezuelan nationals.

Aurora police said that as of Monday, the following suspects have been arrested and charged:



Jordan Green, 22, of Aurora, was arrested in June on two charges of felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon and one charge of misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.

Larry Galbreath, 24, of Aurora, was arrested in June and convicted in August of one charge of menacing with a real or simulated weapon. He was sentenced to two years of probation.

Edgardo Alexander Torres-Vargas, 21, of Venezuela, was arrested in September and faces two charges of felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon and one misdemeanor charge of possessing a large-capacity magazine.

Johnadel David Mendoza-Queralez, 20, of Venezuela, was arrested in September and faces two charges of felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon.

A fifth suspect remains unidentified.

The June 9, 2025, incident was caught on surveillance video at Innovation at Fitz Apartments and echoes a 2024 Tren de Aragua gang-related takeover at another Aurora complex.

The June 2025 footage shows nine armed men roaming hallways at the Fitz, located at 572 Potomac Street, and targeting a unit recently occupied by Venezuelan immigrants, according to police.

"This might sound like deja vu," Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain said of the 2025 incident during a June press conference.

But in a press release Monday, Aurora police did not say whether they still suspect TrA was involved in the June 2025 incident.

Denver7 has reached out to the department for clarification, but have yet to hear back.

► Watch the surveillance video below

Neighbor captures armed men roaming hallway at Innovation at Fitz Apartments in Aurora | Full video

On the same day that Chamberlain held a press conference, he announced the arrest of two suspects in connection with the June 9 incident— Green and Galbreath.

But Green was later released before his summons was revoked, according to police. He was rearrested later that month.

Police said Innovation at Fitz Apartments has seen a dozen serious incidents since August 2024, including shootings and kidnappings.

The department said the investigation is active and ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.