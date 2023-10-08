Watch Now
2 shot in Denver's Gateway neighborhood

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded in the city's Gateway neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 4200 block of N. Kittridge Street, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said two victims were located and transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries.

No arrests were announced and suspect information was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-713-9867.

