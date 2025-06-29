2 men found stabbed to death in separate Aurora cases

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating two separate homicide cases that left two men dead early Sunday morning.

The two victims were both found stabbed to death in the same area, only hours apart. Police have not connected the two incidents but are investigating a possible link.

The first victim was found unresponsive around 1:45 a.m. Police said he was lying down on a sidewalk at 1535 N. Moline Street, just off E. Colfax Avenue.

Officers performed life-saving actions, but the man died at the scene, according to police. His identity has not been released.

Around 6 a.m., another stabbing victim was found three blocks east of the first victim at E. Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street.

The unresponsive man was found with apparent stab wounds at an RTD bus stop at that intersection, according to police. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information on the two cases to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.