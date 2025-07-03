Aurora police obtain arrest warrant for man allegedly connected to two fatal stabbings

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department on Wednesday announced it had obtained an arrest warrant for a man allegedly connected to two fatal stabbings over the weekend.

The first stabbing was reported around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday in the 1500 block of Moline Street. Officers were dispatched for a report of an unresponsive man on the sidewalk. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene, according to police.

Then, just before 6:30 a.m., Aurora PD received a report of an unresponsive man near a bus stop on Peoria Street, south of East Colfax Avenue. When officers arrived, they again found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The second man was also pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Detectives have determined that the two stabbings were related. The victims' identities have not yet been released.

On Wednesday, Aurora PD announced it had obtained an arrest warrant for Ricky Robyal-Smith, 38, of Aurora, in connection with the case. He is currently in custody in Denver on unrelated charges, according to police, and will be transferred to the Adams County Jail for alleged first-degree murder.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000.