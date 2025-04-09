2 men charged after ATV rider chased, ran over in ‘bizarre and violent’ incident at Commerce City park

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Two men are facing multiple charges in connection with a “bizarre and violent” incident inside a Commerce City park last month.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Christopher Hansen, 29, and Mario Depaz, 20, were each charged with first-degree assault after a crash involving an ATV resulted in injuries to the rider on the evening of March 27.

Hansen is facing an additional charge of second-degree attempted assault.

Police said the two suspects — each driving separate vehicles — allegedly chased and “seemingly intentionally” ran over a man who was riding an ATV vehicle inside Rosehill Grange Park.

The ATV rider was severely injured but is recovering from his injuries.

It’s not known why the attack occurred. Police have not divulged many details in the case.

After the incident, police released security camera images of the two vehicles allegedly involved in the incident in hopes of locating the suspects.

On Friday, police announced that Hansen and Depaz were located and placed in custody.

Depaz is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. Hansen's next court appearance is scheduled for April 28.