2 Aurora teens arrested in double shooting outside Skate City

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora announced Tuesday the arrest of two teens in connection with a double shooting outside Skate City earlier this month.

One of the two suspects, Jayden Martin, 18, of Aurora, was arrested late Thursday afternoon by Aurora police’s fugitive unit.

He is charged in Arapahoe District Court with eight counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault, both felonies.

Martin is in custody on a $1 million bond.

The second suspect, a 16-year-old Aurora teenager, was arrested on Feb. 18.

He also is charged in Arapahoe District Court with eight counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault, as well as one count each of unlawful possession of a handgun by a juvenile and unlawful possession of a weapon by a previous offender, all felonies.

The second suspect, who is not being identified because he is a minor, is in custody on a $300,000 bond.

The two suspects are accused of a Feb. 8 shooting that wounded two teenagers — a boy and a 14-year-old girl — outside Skate City, a roller-skating rink located at 15100 E. Girard Avenue.

Both victims were treated and have since been released from the hospital.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.