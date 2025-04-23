2 arrested after Greeley man’s charred body found under bridge in Poudre Canyon

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Greeley man whose body was found on fire under a bridge in Poudre Canyon earlier this month.

Isaac Valdez-Salvador, 32, of Fort Collins, and his alleged co-conspirator, Juana Espino, 37, of Evans, were arrested a couple of days after the April 11 discovery of the man’s charred body, according to a Wednesday news release from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

The gruesome discovery was made just before 5 a.m. after a report of a fire in the Stevens Gulch Picnic Area.

The sheriff’s office said Poudre Canyon volunteer firefighters discovered the deceased 49-year-old Greeley man who was on fire under the bridge.

An autopsy, conducted with the assistance of the FBI, revealed the victim died from a gunshot wound, with his death ruled a homicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

His name has not been released.

“This was a disturbing case that started with a lot of unknowns. Our investigators have worked nonstop for the last week to gather crucial evidence, identify the victim’s associates, locate the suspects, and build a strong case that resulted in these charges,” said Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Captain Bobby Moll in the press release.

Larimer County investigators believe the victim was murdered in Weld County several days before the April 11 fire.

Valdez-Salvador was apprehended after he was struck by a passing vehicle on Intestate 25 attempting to flee on foot following a high-speed chase on April 14, according to the release.

He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries but is recovering, the sheriff’s office said. He faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder and conspiracy.

Espino was arrested on April 18 and also faces murder charges, alongside additional charges related to firearm purchases.

The sheriff’s office said that both suspects were associated with the victim.

Anyone with information about the suspects or incident should contact LCSO Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at 970-498-5586. People who want to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.