19-year-old murder suspect arrested after deadly dispute in Denver

DENVER — Police arrested a 19-year-old Denver man in a fatal shooting last week reportedly tied to a money dispute.

Daniel Villegas was arrested by Aurora police on Saturday and is being charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in southeast Denver on Thursday.

The shooting happened in the 10100 block of E. Virginia Avenue.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, the teenage victim was located and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. He has yet to be identified.

To identify Villegas, police said investigators relied on interviews, surveillance video, digital forensics, and Aurora’s license plate reader system.

Police stated that the victim and suspect knew each other and may have been involved in a dispute over money owed by the victim.