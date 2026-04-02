Denver police investigating homicide after southeast Denver shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after a shooting in the southeast area of the city on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 10100 block of E. Virginia Avenue.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, one victim was located, and the shooter was nowhere to be found.

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The victim was transported to the hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

Police said investigators are working to develop information on the suspect.