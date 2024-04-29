17-year-girl dies after Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — A 17-year-old girl who was critically wounded in a shooting in Aurora last weekend has died, police announced Monday.

The shooting occurred on April 20 just before 1 a.m. near 1030 S. Blackhawk Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The victim was initially taken to a freestanding emergency room and then transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

She died from her injuries Friday afternoon, police said.

Police said it’s unclear if the 17-year-old girl was shot inside or outside a vehicle. The circumstances are still under investigation.

No arrests have been made and suspect information was not available.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the victim’s identity at a later time.