17-year-old girl critically wounded in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old girl critically wounded early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. near 1030 S. Blackhawk Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The victim was initially taken to a freestanding emergency room and then transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said it’s unclear if the 17-year-old girl was shot inside or outside a vehicle. The circumstances are still under investigation.

No arrests have been made and suspect information was not available.