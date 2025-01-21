15-year-old boy charged with several counts, including first-degree murder, in deadly Aurora shooting

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 15-year-old boy arrested earlier this month in connection with a deadly shooting in northwest Aurora has been charged with several counts, including first-degree murder.

The boy, who is not being identified because of his age, was charged Tuesday in Adams County Juvenile Court with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and two sentence enhancers for aggravated juvenile offender.

The shooting occurred on Thursday, Jan. 9 on E. 62nd Ave. near the intersection with Himalaya St.

15-year-old boy arrested in deadly Aurora shooting

At the time of the shooting, investigators with the Aurora Police Department said a man walked outside of his home when he saw a "suspicious" red van. The teen boy then started shooting at him, police said.

The victim, who has not been identified, died after they were taken to the hospital for treatment of their wounds.

Authorities believe the suspect knew the victim's family, although they did not know each other personally.

No other details about the shooting will be released since the case is being filed in Juvenile Court.