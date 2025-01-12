15-year-old boy arrested in deadly Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora arrested a 15-year-old boy Saturday in connection with a Thursday shooting that left one man dead.

The 15-year-old suspect, whose name is being withheld because he is a juvenile, was taken into custody with the help of the department’s gang unit, according to police.

The juvenile suspect is accused of shooting and killing a man in the 20000 block of E. 62nd Drive around 6:52 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the victim had noticed a suspicious red sedan outside his home before being shot.

Aurora PD said the suspect took off before officers arrived. Damaged pieces of the red sedan were found at the scene.

Authorities believe the suspect knew the victim's family, although they did not know each other personally.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The juvenile suspect is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.