1 person hospitalized after a driver hit multiple parked cars in Denver Sunday night

One person was hospitalized after a driver hit multiple parked cars in Denver Sunday night, the Denver Police Department said in a post on X.
Posted at 8:55 AM, Apr 01, 2024
DENVER — One person was hospitalized after a driver hit multiple parked cars in Denver Sunday night, the Denver Police Department said in a post on X.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday near W 44th Ave. and North Pecos Street, according to DPD.

Pecos closed in both directions when the wreck first happened, but the area reopened to traffic by Monday morning.

