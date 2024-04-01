1 person hospitalized after a driver hit multiple parked cars in Denver Sunday night

DENVER — One person was hospitalized after a driver hit multiple parked cars in Denver Sunday night, the Denver Police Department said in a post on X.

#Traffic: #DPD is investigating a traffic crash with serious injuries involving a motorist that stuck several parked vehicles in the area of W 44th and N Pecos. One person was transported to a local hospital. Pecos is closed in both directions. #Denver pic.twitter.com/4685EOhZOf — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 1, 2024

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday near W 44th Ave. and North Pecos Street, according to DPD.

Pecos closed in both directions when the wreck first happened, but the area reopened to traffic by Monday morning.

