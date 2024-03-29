Watch Now
1 person dies in shooting Friday morning on S Federal Boulevard in Denver

One person died in a shooting near the intersection of S Federal Boulevard and W Iowa Ave, Denver Police Department said in a post on X.
Posted at 8:43 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 10:45:34-04

DENVER — One person died in a shooting near the intersection of S Federal Boulevard and W Iowa Avenue Friday morning, Denver Police Department said in a post on X.

There have been no arrests yet, according to Denver police. Officers are working to compile information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Colorado at 720-913-STOP(7867).

