1 person dies in shooting Friday morning on S Federal Boulevard in Denver

DENVER — One person died in a shooting near the intersection of S Federal Boulevard and W Iowa Avenue Friday morning, Denver Police Department said in a post on X.

Alert: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of S Federal. One victim was located. Extent of injuries unknown at this time. Investigation is ongoing and officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/s7keTxp2ut — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 29, 2024

There have been no arrests yet, according to Denver police. Officers are working to compile information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Colorado at 720-913-STOP(7867).

