$1 million in fentanyl discovered during Jeffco traffic stop, deputies say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – Investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recovered fentanyl with a street value of around $1 million during a traffic stop on Monday.

Jeffco said deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding near I-70 and Harlan St. and during a narcotics investigation found 4.9 kilograms of fentanyl which “equates to approximately 50,000 M30 pills,” according to a social media post.

A K9 alerted deputies to the narcotics in the SUV’s rear hatch, according to Jeffco.The suspect was taken into custody and will be handed over to federal authorities, said Jeffco.

The suspect was not named.