1 man dies in shooting near E Colfax Avenue and N Downing Street Sunday night

DENVER — One man died in a shooting near E Colfax Avenue and N Downing Street Sunday night, the Denver Police Department posted on X.

Alert: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the area if Colfax and Downing. One victim was located. Extent of injuries unknown at this time. Investigation is ongoing and officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/5pnLXf50HA — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 1, 2024

Investigators are working to collect information on who may have shot the man.

If you saw anything or have any information about the shooting, you're asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867(STOP).

