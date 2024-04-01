Watch Now
1 man dies in shooting near E Colfax Avenue and N Downing Street Sunday night

One man died in a shooting near E Colfax Avenue and N Downing Street Sunday night, the Denver Police Department posted on X.
Posted at 7:52 AM, Apr 01, 2024
DENVER — One man died in a shooting near E Colfax Avenue and N Downing Street Sunday night, the Denver Police Department posted on X.

Investigators are working to collect information on who may have shot the man.

If you saw anything or have any information about the shooting, you're asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867(STOP).

