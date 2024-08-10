3 wounded in Boulder shooting during large party

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder are investigating a shooting that left three people wounded during a large party late Friday night.

The shooting occurred just before 11:30 p.m. near the corner of Euclid Avenue and 14th Street, according to the Boulder Police Department.

The three wounded individuals were transported to a local hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say how the victims were injured but said they are now in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. It's unclear if the incident involved University of Colorado Boulder students.

Police said the shooting occurred during a large party, and investigators are asking anyone who was there or may have video of the incident to contact Detective Max Neuzil at 303-441-1974 or NeuzilM@Bouldercolorado.gov.

Individuals with videos to share may provide the video directly to the Boulder Police Department using this link.