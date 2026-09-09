CPW kills 2 separate wolves each responsible for 4 depredation events this summer

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife said agents conducted two separate, lethal removal operations of wolves on Monday.

According to the CPW, the removals took place in Pitkin and Rio Blanco counties respectively.

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In the first case, CPW agents lethally removed an uncollared male yearly wolf from the Copper Creek Pack in Pitkin County. Officials said this was in response to "four confirmed depredation events that occurred in July, August and September."

Agents also removed an uncollared male yearly wolf from the Three Creeks Pack in Blanco County. They said that there were also four confirmed depredation events that occurred in August and September.

“CPW’s field staff in Northwest Colorado is working hard to implement conflict minimization tools and techniques to help reduce wolf-livestock conflict in the region,” CPW Director Laura Clellan said in a statement. “We remain committed to both Colorado’s livestock producers and efforts to support our growing wolf population. I would like to thank our staff for their efforts and the impacted producers whose trust and collaboration is crucial as we navigate this challenge.”

According to CPW, the depredation events occurred despite producers pursuing non-lethal conflict minimization efforts and met CPW's definition of chronic depredation — which is "three depredation events in 30 days, with at least one being determined by clear and convincing evidence."

The non-lethal actions taken included:



Increased active monitoring including deployment of cellular connected cameras

Active human presence including deployment of range riders

Hazing, when possible

"CPW’s decisions to lethally remove these uncollared wolves were made in consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and in accordance with applicable legal requirements, including the USFWS 10(j) rule," CPW said in a news release. "CPW continues to work with producers to implement non-lethal deterrents and continually evaluates new non-lethal tools and techniques to reduce conflict between livestock and gray wolves in Northwest Colorado."

