Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Sept. 12-Sept. 18, 2022

More than 1,600,400 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 68,200 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, Sept. 12

9 a.m. | Colorado's COVID-19 outlook

For the week ending Sept. 9, Colorado reported a total of 4,730 cases of the novel coronavirus, a decrease of 2,955 cases (-38.45%) from last week. The state's positivity went down by 0.69% from a week ago on Friday, to 5.20%.

