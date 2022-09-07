Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Sept. 5-Sept. 11, 2022

More than 1,600,600 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 68,000 have been hospitalized as of Wednesday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Latest updates:

Wednesday, Sept. 7

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

1,637,603 cases (+946)

68,191 hospitalized (+128)

64 counties (+0)

5,086,634 people tested (+1,164)

19,949,444 test encounters (+12,571)

13,192 deaths among cases (+10)

13,912 deaths due to COVID-19 (+0)

9,693 outbreaks (+32)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 187 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 8 fewer than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 5.53%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Wednesday, 4,580,168 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,121,079 have been fully vaccinated.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

1,636,657 cases (+310)

1,636,657 cases (+310)

68,063 hospitalized (+5)

64 counties (+0)

5,085,470 people tested (+539)

19,936,873 test encounters (+2,639)

13,182 deaths among cases (+0)

13,912 deaths due to COVID-19 (+11)

9,661 outbreaks (+0)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 195 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 52 fewer than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 5.66%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Tuesday, 4,578,672 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,119,563 have been fully vaccinated.

Monday, Sept. 5

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's data includes numbers from the weekend as well as Monday.

1,636,347 cases (+1,655)

68,058 hospitalized (+18)

64 counties (+0)

5,084,931 people tested (+3,237)

19,934,234 test encounters (+34,986)

13,182 deaths among cases (+5)

13,901 deaths due to COVID-19 (+0)

9,661 outbreaks (+0)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 195 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 52 fewer than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 5.81%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 4,578,496 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,119,326 have been fully vaccinated.

9 a.m. | COVID-19 outlook as we start the week

For the week ending Sept. 2, Colorado reported a total of 7,685 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 1,086 (16.45%) cases from last week. The state's positivity went down by 0.61% from a week ago on Friday.

