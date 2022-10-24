Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Oct. 24-30, 2022

More than 1,600,900 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 69,300 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, October 24

9 a.m. | Colorado's COVID-19 outlook

For the week ending Oct. 21, Colorado reported a total of 4,738 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 425 (+9.85%) from the prior week. The state's positivity rate went up by 1.74% from a week ago to 7% on Friday.

Click here for the COVID-19 live blog for Oct. 17-23, 2022.