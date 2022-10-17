Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Oct. 17-23, 2022

More than 1,600,200 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 69,100 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Monday, October 17

9 a.m. | Colorado's COVID-19 outlook

For the week ending Oct. 14, Colorado reported a total of 4,313 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 183 (+4.4%) from the prior week. The state's positivity rate went down by 0.24% from a week ago to 5.26% on Friday.

