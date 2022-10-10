Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Oct. 10-16, 2022

More than 1,650,900 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 68,900 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, Oct. 10

9 a.m. | Colorado's COVID-19 outlook

For the week ending Oct. 7, Colorado reported a total of 4,130 cases of the novel coronavirus, a decrease of 805 (-16%) from last week. The state's positivity rate went down by 0.08% from a week ago on Friday, to 5.50%.

Click here for the COVID-19 live blog for Oct. 3-Oct. 9, 2022.