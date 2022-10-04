Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Oct. 3-9, 2022

More than 1,650,700 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 68,000 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Latest updates:

Tuesday, Oct. 4

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Today's data includes numbers from the weekend as well as Monday's.

1,656,683 cases (+1,885)

68,885 hospitalized (+47)

64 counties (+0)

5,115,543 people tested (+3,376)

20,257,346 test encounters (+32,583)

13,319 deaths among cases (+3)

14,031 deaths due to COVID-19 (+17)

9,812 outbreaks (+0)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 171 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 26 more than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was ____%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Tuesday, 4,604,314 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,141,246 have been fully vaccinated.

Monday, Oct. 3

4 p.m. | No coronavirus data due to holiday

There will be no statewide COVID-19 as the state observes Frances Xavier Cabrini Day, marking the first paid state holiday recognizing a woman in United States history.

9 a.m. | Colorado's COVID-19 outlook

For the week ending Sept. 30, Colorado reported a total of 4,935 cases of the novel coronavirus, a decrease of 429 (-0.08%) from last week. The state's positivity rate went down by 0.18% from a week ago on Friday, to 5.58%.

