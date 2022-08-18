Several Denver metro residents recovering from leaking ceilings following Monday's storm

DENVER — There were some downsides to the Monday's much-needed rain. Along with street flooding that impacted residents in Broomfield and Lafayette, several Denver metro tenants sent Contact Denver7 video of water leaking through the ceilings into their apartments.

Barbie Ross says she was frantic when she noticed water dripping from her apartment ceiling at the Lofts at Lincoln Station in Lone Tree Monday night. Video shows a portion of her ceiling bubbling, which prompted her to call 911.

South Metro Fire confirms they responded to her apartment for a "water problem."

Ross says she's stayed at a hotel since because she feels unsafe in her unit.

A spokesperson for Lincoln Station in Lone Tree issued a statement, saying in part, "The resident has been told that the property will pay for her hotel for 3 days, the damage to her living room is currently being repaired."

Apartment complex staff does not believe any other units were damaged during the storm.

Ross isn't the only tenant dealing with the aftermath of the storm. Erin Polsfoot also reached out to Contact Denver7 with a nearly identical situation.

"There was just water that started pouring out of my light fixture. And it was terrifying because electrical and water [dangers]," Polsfoot told Denver7. "Then after that started happening, it started leaking all over, coming out of that sprinkler. It was going all over my stove and then it was coming out of the fire alarm. And I didn't know what to do and I panicked."

Polsfoot didn't feel safe and booked a stay at a nearby hotel.

"I do not want to live here. I would like them to just terminate the lease at this point and then I'll get out at the end of the month and be gone and get somewhere else to live," Polsfoot said.

Ross is also interested in getting out of her lease following the incident, but as attorney Bryan Kuhn points out, it's a complicated situation.

"If the landlord has been negligent in repair or maintenance of the facility or the unit, and as a result of that negligence or neglect the leak occurred, then yes, absolutely. The tenant may have a case to get out of it. Also, the tenant may have a case, again, if there was negligence with repair maintenance, to get their personal possessions that were damaged or loss paid for," he said.

But, the conversation changes if an inspector finds no negligence or fault on the landlord's side.

"The tenant could get screwed in that type of situation where, again, no fault of the landlord and someone has had to move out. One would hope through dialogue and discussion that some sort of professional accommodation could be reached," Kuhn said.

Kuhn's biggest advice to tenants is to make sure you have renters insurance, as that can help with hotel costs and damages to any personal property during an incident like this.

Editor's note: Denver7 seeks out audience tips and feedback to help people in need, resolve problems and hold the powerful accountable. If you know of a community need our call center could address, or have a story idea for our investigative team to pursue, please email us at contact7@thedenverchannel.com or call (720) 462-7777. Find more Contact Denver7 stories here.