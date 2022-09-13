Owner of H&M Moving arrested after Contact Denver7 exposed years of customer complaints

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The owner of a Colorado moving company is behind bard after Contact Denver7 exposed years of customer complaints.

Contact Denver7 confirmed Tuesday that Denver police arrested Khseyn Nemat-Zara, also known as David Zoda, on charges related to moving scam allegations.

Customers report similar stories — H&M Moving packs their things, disappears for weeks or even months, and then demands thousands more to either deliver the goods or leave them in a storage facility.

Brandi Apolinaris is a former customer who fought to get her items back. She is ecstatic that someone being held accountable.

"I screamed, I cried. I was so excited. I can't believe it. My kids thought, "What's going on with mommy?" said Apolinaris. "And I'm like, "The guy who stole our stuff is arrested, and he is going to finally be charged with just the horrible thing that he did to us and so many other people." And I'm just so happy. I can't believe it, I just can't believe it."

The Denver District Attorney's Office did not release any information on charges as of Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. Contact Denver7 will have more information in a follow-up article Wednesday.

