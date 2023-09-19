Lakewood woman concerned after unsolicited texts from Jiffy Lube mechanic

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A Lakewood woman just wanted an oil change and a new car battery. Instead, she said, mechanics at a Littleton Jiffy Lube accessed her private information to send her inappropriate texts.

She reached out to Contact Denver7 recently when she didn't get a response from Jiffy Lube.

Sydney Green regularly had her car serviced at a Littleton Jiffy Lube, located at 8100 W. Crestline Ave., during the past five years, but she said on her most recent visit she went to get an oil change and a new battery. But, she said, two Jiffy Lube mechanics had other ideas.

"When I pulled up, the man said that I was super pretty. He asked if I wanted to see his 'collections', and asked me if I had a Facebook and I said no to everything and just kind of proceeded to go inside," said Green, who said she did not think much of the exchange, until she picked up her car later and started receiving text messages.

She later learned the texts were from a second mechanic at the location, who had access to her personal information through Jiffy Lube's system.

"It was just super invasive. And my first thought was that he had pulled my information from a system that is supposed to have my information private," Green said.

Contact Denver7 found a similar report that went viral on social media in 2019 about another Jiffy Lube Mechanic who reportedly sent an unsolicited text.

That woman's text showed she responded: "What is to keep you from going back and getting my address? There are men who stalk, rape and murder women by getting their information this way."

While Jiffy Lube posted on Facebook then that they were taking the issue very seriously, now, Green said, years later the company barely responded to her and her father when they reported a similar incident.

"They said they were going to do a line-up. I never heard back from them," she said. "I don't know if they did anything."

A Jiffy Lube spokesperson told Contact Denver7 that the franchisee had three phone conversations with Green's father and invited him for an in-person meeting at the store.

The Jiffy Lube franchise responded with a statement:

"At Jiffy Lube, we take the privacy of our customers seriously and do not condone this behavior. We sincerely apologize for the inappropriate actions by two of our employees and have taken appropriate steps to prevent this from happening again. As a family-owned business, we are committed to serving our local community with quality automotive service and fostering a superior customer experience to all patrons who visit our site.?

- The Schroeder family, Jiffy Lube Franchisee

Green said she never heard about what steps were taken, so she felt to keep this from happening again, she had to speak out.

"I wanted other women to know about what was going on," she said. "And I wanted to make sure that this wouldn't happen to anybody else."

Editor's note: Denver7 seeks out audience tips and feedback to help people in need, resolve problems and hold the powerful accountable. If you know of a community need we can address or have a story idea for our consumer investigates team to pursue, please email us at contact7@denver7.com or or call (303) 832-7777. Find more Contact Denver7 stories here. You can also use the form below to request help from Jaclyn Allen and the Contact Denver7 Team.