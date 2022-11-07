Hotel refunds guest's deposit after months of waiting

AURORA, Colo. — This is a simple story about a hotel deposit refund, or it should have been.

It started in August when Aaron Kerzner drove from Connecticut to Colorado to drop off a car and stayed an extra night to sightsee in the Centennial State.

His invoice shows he stayed one night in the Hometowne Studios by Red Roof in Aurora and was charged a $100 refundable deposit.

"When I checked out, they had told me that within five to seven business days, that money would go back into my account," said Kerzner. "Five to seven business days came and went, and there was nothing."

Kerzner said when he began calling the hotel, his simple refund became complicated.

"They always said management would contact me back. Nothing," he said. "I contacted Red Roof corporate. They said because it was a franchise, you had to contact the franchisee."

After more than two months of back and forth, he reached out to Contact Denver7. We reached out to a Red Roof media contact, who sent this simple response, "This matter arose through an unintended mistake, and it fell through the cracks."

Kerzner said the deposit refund has now been processed.

"It's the type of thing where, because it's not a lot of money, some people might put up a fight for a little bit, and then say, 'Okay, enough is enough. It's $100, I'm just gonna let it ride.' But again, with me, it was more the principal than the amount of money," said Kerzner. "I'm so grateful that you guys went to work for me. You're helping out the little guy, and it worked. So, I'm thrilled that I contacted you and that you were able to result in another happy ending."

Editor's note: Contact7 seeks out audience tips and feedback to help people in need, resolve problems and hold the powerful accountable. If you know of a community need our call center could address, or have a story idea for our investigative team to pursue, please email us at contact7@thedenverchannel.com or call (303) 832-7777. Find more Contact7 stories here.