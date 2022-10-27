Glendale Uber driver scammed by someone pretending to be with Uber Support

GLENDALE, Colo. — Uber driver Bryan Zimmerman says he was scammed out hundreds of dollars by someone who claimed to be with Uber Support.

“They called me a few times Sunday, saying that my profile picture doesn’t match how I look in person,” said Zimmerman, who has been driving for the company for almost a year.

The caller told Zimmerman he would be getting $45.00 back because of the complaint. They then gave Zimmerman some numbers to enter into his Uber account so he could be reimbursed. Instead, $700 disappeared from Zimmerman’s account, who realized he had been scammed.

“The time that he called me to do the scam, it was the driver support number,” said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman reached out to Uber Support’s chat feature in hopes of getting his money back.

At first, Uber told him there was no evidence suggesting his account was compromised, but after some back-and-forth communication, Uber Support personnel said they discovered his account was compromised and he would receive a one-time appeasement of his missed earnings.

Zimmerman is just glad to have the $700 back in his account.

“I would have been scrambling to pay rent this month,” he said.

Zimmerman is giving other rideshare drivers this advice.

“Just be careful about people that call you. If you’re working for Uber, or maybe Lyft, or something, it’s not always legitimate,” he said. “Don’t fall for it. Don’t trust them so much.”

Dever7 asked Uber if this scam is a security issue across the app as a whole but has not received a response.

Editor's note: Contact7 seeks out audience tips and feedback to help people in need, resolve problems and hold the powerful accountable. If you know of a community need our call center could address, or have a story idea for our investigative team to pursue, please email us at contact7@thedenverchannel.com or call (303) 832-7777. Find more Contact7 stories here.