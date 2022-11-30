Woman providing food, clothing for unhoused community gifted down payment for new van through Denver7 Gives

DENVER — When the van a Denver woman used to transport food to the unhoused was stolen, she didn’t let it stop her from her mission.

It’s been over a year since the theft, and Tara De La Fuente has expanded her work without it.

“Every day is a miracle, and everyday gives me strength to keep going day after day,” she said.

Her organization now provides hot meals three days a week at Trinity of God Church in Five Points. They also have a small food pantry and clothing donations. Volunteers even go out to camps in the neighborhood and hand out meals to the unhoused.

“It’s been a big sacrifice on her end because she has taken on a lot financially to keep it going,” volunteer Jami Long told Denver7.

When we met Tara more than a year ago, she was using her small car to transport supplies after the van designated for her nonprofit work was stolen. She kept going without the van, which she calls essential in the cold weather months.

“It’s just been recent that it is growing organically more and more volunteers. It was amazing Thanksgiving how many volunteers came and how many plates went out,” Long said.

When our Denver7 viewers saw Tara’s sacrifice to make a difference, they gave what they could to help, donating $3,800 — enough for a down payment for a new van.

“It makes me very emotional. It brings me a lot of joy and happiness,” De La Fuente said.

Eventually, she wants to add a food bank on Fridays at the church and bring what she is doing in Denver to her hometown of Brush, Colorado. Those in rural areas often face a lack of services.

“We didn’t ever know what was going to happen, but we wanted to help the people in the community. So thank you so much,” she said.

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

