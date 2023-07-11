Seven-year-old Zander of Wellington is on a mission — raise enough money to make his current dream to visit Legoland a reality.

"It was my mom's idea to do the lemonade stand to raise money," Zander told Denver7.

Zander and his mother, Nicole Guarriello, set up a stand both outside their home both July 3rd and July 5th with the hope customers would stop by for a cup and give to the cause. While Monday was a sunny and perfect day for lemonade, an overcast Wednesday made it difficult for Zander to meet his goal to take such a special trip this summer.

That's why Denver7 Gives is stepping in to make sure Zander can take that family vacation, which means more to this family than creating new memories.

"Two days before Christmas of 2021, he had been diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor that is inoperable," Zander's mother told Denver7. "He was doing the chemotherapy through a port and one of the MRIs showed that the tumor is actually growing instead of shrinking. So they pulled him off of that and he is now doing an oral medication that is usually given to skin cancer patients. But he has shown that it's going really really well for him. Every day we have is a blessing," said Guarriello.

Denver7

Right now, Zander has a dream to build with however many Lego bricks he can get his hands on at Legoland.

"I don't do Legos that often but sometimes I do. I've just never went to Legoland," said Zander. He told Denver7 if he were to take this trip it would be a "dream come true."

For his mom, it would also be a great memory.

Wellington boy with cancerous brain tumor holds lemonade stand to raise money for Legoland trip

"In September we were able to go to Hawaii. We just want to keep doing at least one fun trip a year for as long as we can," said Guarriello. "I mean, he is expected to live a long and healthy life but at any minute that could change the day."

If you’d like to help, use the form at the bottom of this story.

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community. To donate to this campaign or choose another to support, use the secure form below.

Want more stories of hope and ways to help in your inbox? Sign up to get the weekly Denver7 Gives Email Newsletter 💌