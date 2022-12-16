'Handsome Little Devils' artists pleading for stolen stage to be returned

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Inside the Handsome Little Devils studio, you'll find all sorts of art, oddities and people with a passion for performing.

"We are an all-inclusive production company. We do live entertainment primarily," explained co-owner Cole Huling. "We specialize in very quirky, funny, joyful experiences. We're also designers, so we work with corporate clients and major musician names to create experiences with them as well."

They've been in business for 20 years, and thousands have enjoyed their performances at some of the most popular festivals in our area, including New Belgium Brewing's Tour de Fat in Fort Collins and the Cherry Creek Arts Festival. The group also used it to launch a program that brought all sorts of entertainers to communities in need during the pandemic, an artistic effort they've kept going into the present.

But something is missing from the studio. It was actually stolen Saturday night from outside their building near Colfax Avenue and Teller Street in north Lakewood. It's one of the studio's crown jewels: their Sputnik Stage.

"There's such a limited footprint for where a stage can be and where a crowd wants to be. And so we created a stage that can go wherever the people are or wherever they want to be," said Huling.

The stage was hand crafted by skilled creators with new parts added over the years.

"The curtains are precious. The material doesn't even exist anymore in order to replace them," said Huling. "These are completely welded aluminum pieces with sculpted metal tulips."

It's a huge loss for the artists and performers who may have to cancel their upcoming projects that need that stage.

"Even the pieces are worthless to anyone besides us. So besides, 'Good luck trying to put it together,' I would say, 'Please return it. Let us know where it is, you can do it anonymously. Just tell us how to get our stage back.' Because I don't think that we will have the opportunity to build something like that again," said Huling.

They describe the trailer as a 22 feet long, black Wells Cargo trailer with a V nose and two axles. Huling adds that if it hasn't been washed, there should still be a message she left for her husband, written in the dust on the back, "Mike is hot."

The owners have filed a report with the Lakewood Police Department. If you have seen the trailer or the equipment inside, please get in touch with them.

Huling is not sure if insurance will cover the loss. Denver7 Gives is collecting money to help the Handsome Little Devils, and 100% of contributions will go to the artists. To donate, click this link then select "Helping Handsome Little Devils from the drop down menu."

