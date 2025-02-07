Grand County seeks donations to build animal shelter on land purchased down the street from current building

GRANBY, Colo. — The clock is ticking for the Grand County Animal Shelter. We first told you last year about the need for a new space to take in the area's stray animals.

Denver7 | Gives Help Grand County Animal Shelter as growth pushes them out of their building

The county sanitation department owns the building the animal shelter currently occupies, and sanitation finally needs the space after 25 years of lending it out. Through donations, Grand County Pet Pals was able to raise enough money to purchase the land for a new shelter. However now, the group needs help to build the shelter on that land.

Mary Ann Kerstiens, an animal control officer in Grand County and the treasurer of Pet Pals, and Diana Farabaugh, a volunteer with the Grand County Animal Shelter, fuel the shelter's mission to find forever homes for abandoned dogs and cats.

“They don’t have a voice and we’re the voice for them,” Kerstiens said.

To keep taking care of and advocating for so many animals, Kerstiens and Farbaugh are now trying to raise enough money to build a new building, but it's never cheap — especially in the high country.

Although they’ve raised roughly $800,000 for the project, they still need about $1 million to complete it.

“We have about a quarter of an acre of property here. So, we’ll have the front of the building here and then our parking lot will be right here,” Farabaugh said as she walked us around the property in Granby.

The land sits right next to Kaibab Park and also sits at the gateway of Granby from the southeast, just a few blocks from downtown.

Kerstiens and Farbaugh understand that there are lot of need in the community and people all looking for financial support, but they hope you'll consider giving to the furry friends they're trying to help.

“We have a great community and everyone’s behind us,” Kerstiens said. “It’s just that — we’re needing the funds to make the dream of the whole county come to light.”

“The animals that come in, I know they’re safe under our roof,” Farabaugh said. “And they stay with us until we can find a home for them.”

