Generous Denver7 viewers donate $11,000 towards veterinary care for 80 neglected horses

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Dumb Friends League says the outlook for dozens of severely neglected horses has improved drastically, thanks in part to generous Denver7 viewers.

On July 7, 80 neglected horses were surrendered the nonprofit's Harmony Equine Center. Some of the horses were severely emaciated, while others had difficulty walking.

"Just feeding them is going to be a massive bill. And then all of the veterinary care, not just from our vet, but also from any secondary vets that will come in to assist us," Colorado Humane Society animal cruelty investigator Alex Wildee told Denver7 last month.

Since that story aired, generous Denver7 viewers have donated nearly $11,000 to Denver7 Gives to help with those expenses.

"Thank you so very much. We really appreciate it, and it will go to the care for these horses who need it so desperately," Dr. Apryl Steele, president and CEO of Dumb Friends League, said during the check presentation. "Your viewers have been so generous, and we greatly appreciate it."

Bobbi Priestly, who oversees the Harmony Equine Center, said each horse is making noticeable strides in the recovery process.

"We brought them in and provided them with as much as they could possibly eat and some medical care from our veterinarian," she said. "They have found their spunk."

Once the horses make a full recovery, many will be available for adoption.

"For some of them, we are hopeful, for the next couple of weeks, to start halter breaking them and seeing where they're at. Others, I would guess, it's probably going to be more like a couple of months before they're ready for that. Some of them are still pretty skinny, so we'll have to get them up to weight," Priestly said.

