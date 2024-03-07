Denver7 viewers help fund Five Points community meal

DENVER — At the end of last year, Denver7 ran a series of stories called Denver7 Gives Holiday Thanks. Anchor Jason Gruenauer delivered breakfast or lunch to different groups of volunteers or people working around the holidays as a way to say thank you. Viewers followed that up by donating to Denver7 Gives to benefit those associated nonprofits.

One of those nonprofits was the Community Outreach Service Center in Five Points.

“We provide basic needs, housing, peer support, employment, and community wealth building,” said LaShawn Marshall, who works at the Center.

One of the weekly events put on by the Center is a free community meal called What’s Up Wednesdays. It encourages conversations, including asking community members what they need.

Following the original story in late December, Denver7 viewers raised more than $2,000 for the Center and its mission.

“We want to say thanks from the bottom of our heart,” said Eddie Woolfolk with the Center.

Woolfork and her husband have been working in and supporting the Five Points community for decades. They say that money will have a direct impact.

“We’re spending anywhere from $200, $250 a Wednesday feeding the public. So that $2,000 will go right in that pot to continue to prepare those meals for people on Wednesdays,” she said.

Denver7 also distributed the money that was donated to other Denver7 Gives holiday Thanks causes, including the Community Table in Arvada, the Miracle League of Metro Denver on behalf of Swedish Medical Center nurses, and to educator grants in Cherry Creek.

