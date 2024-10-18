Denver7 viewers help buy new car for husband of Denver PD employee who died during childbirth

DENVER — It's been an extremely difficult five months for Michael Gonzales and his family following the unthinkable.

His longtime partner, Cristina Hernandez, 32, a Denver Police Department crime lab employee, passed away at the hospital on May 4, during childbirth.

Back in June, Denver7 spoke with Gonzales, who is now left raising their four boys — Julian, Anthony, Adam and baby Damien.

Gonzales said his wife's pregnancy felt normal for the majority of her term. A few weeks before her delivery, however, Cristina was diagnosed with preeclampsia and began experiencing high blood pressure.

"We weren't really worried about anything," said Gonzales. "We were expecting a normal birth."

His wife was 37 weeks pregnant when they checked into the hospital for Cristina's induction. Gonzales said Cristina began to have seizures and was taken away for an emergency C-section.

Cristina died a few hours later and never got to meet her newborn son.

After Denver7 aired that story, our amazing viewers rallied behind the family, raising thousands of dollars to help them.

When we heard that Gonzales was having problems with his car and needed more space, Denver7 Gives knew exactly what to do with the $11,000 that was collected.

Gonzales's mother-in-law told him she needed help trading her vehicle for a new one, but in reality, Denver7 crews and Phil Long Ford of Denver greeted the father of four to tell him he was getting a new car.

In addition to viewer donations, Phil Long Ford of Denver pitched in to gift the family a 2017 Infinity QX80 SUV.

Denver7

"That's amazing. Yeah. I mean, I'm lost. Yeah, a loss of words, yeah. I mean, that's great. The boys, I mean, to get them everywhere is so great. We're in a lot of sports, so means a lot. Thank you," said Gonzales.

The gift given to the Gonzales family was more than just physical. It helped alleviate a little pain after all they've been through.

"We appreciate it a lot. We're very thankful. It means a lot," added Gonzales.

