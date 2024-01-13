Denver7 viewers donate $5,400 for single mom, two daughters after Aurora fire

AURORA, Colo. – Our generous Denver7 viewers donated more than $5,000 to help a single mother and her two daughters after a fire broke out in their Aurora apartment and destroyed their belongings just before Christmas.

When we first met Vanessa Moreno Mares and her daughters — Sophia, 5, and Melody, 1 — they were working to pick up the pieces. Flames broke out in their apartment in the 4000 block of Picadilly Street around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Fire officials ruled the fire was accidental and caused by combustibles that were too close to a heat source.

Kristian Lopez

After our story aired, our generous viewers donated $5,400 to help them during this difficult time. Denver7 took the family on a shopping spree at Walmart, where they purchased much-needed household items and clothes.

"I wanna thank everyone for helping us out. It means a lot," she said. "It has helped us out a lot. Thank you."

Denver7 was also able to take the family to Carter's and help them purchase groceries.

