Denver7 Gives viewers raise thousands for Brighton dad who has fought two brain tumors

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Denver7 viewers have shown their immense generosity once again, helping a family cover costs while their father and primary breadwinner is unable to work.

Ismael Franco, 40, has battled two brain tumors in the last two years. Between brain surgeries, radiation, and medication, he has been unable to do his job, which requires operating heavy machinery for Arnold Machinery Company in Denver.

Denver7 | Gives Brighton family asks for help as father fights two brain tumors in two years Rob Harris

One of Franco’s coworkers, Pam Lewis, wrote to Denver7 about his situation and nominated him for a Denver7 Gives campaign.

“This man is one of the nicest, kindest and generous men you would ever want to meet and for him to go through this, just breaks our hearts,” Lewis wrote to Denver7.

Since our story aired in early September, donations from viewers have poured in. In the video above, watch the moment the Francos learn that Denver7 viewers have paid six months of their rent, and have given extra for an early holiday shopping spree with a matching $300 gift from Walmart.

