Denver7 Gives viewers help summer camp for LGBTQ+ youth of color reach some of its goals

DENVER – As CampSeen — a summer camp program for LGBTQ+ youth of color — wraps up it’s sixth year of programming, we want to thank generous Denver7 Gives viewers who helped the camp reach some of its goals.

The camp, which is typically held in July, provides outdoor experiences, activities and mental health supports to teens.

“Before camp, I actually had no friends. I had a couple but it was more of like, ‘I see you when we're performing.’ But then there's no like personal connection there. But camp is where I actually found personal connections with kids,” Aaron Michaels, a 15-year-old camper, said.

14-year-old camper Iliana Trujillo said camp also creates a sense of belonging.



“The amount of bonds that you create in just seven days is amazing,” Trujillo said.

In 2023, YouthSeen, the nonprofit that hosts CampSeen, acquired 63 acres of land where the camp is currently located.

“This space specifically is over 100 years old, and it has been passed down. I kind of feel like the land picks the people who come in to serve it,” Dr. tara jae, YouthSeen’s founder, said. “I haven't looked globally just yet, but nationally, we are the only Black queer summer camp.”

Dr. jae said the goal is to provide a safe space for Black queer youth to enjoy the outdoors.

“For our black queer youth, our focus is on…mental health and wellness, it is super important, so making sure that our youth have the ability to come in, just connect with nature, that is our main priority,” jae said.

In June, YouthSeen launched a $20 million capital campaign aimed at making improvements to the camp’s water system, improving fire mitigation and improving the camps accessibility.

“So with CampSeen, not only are we looking at expanding what it is that we are doing with the summer camp, we are also looking at making a resort and a space for adults, because we as adults need that space and rest as well. So hopefully it won't just be a summer space, it will be a year-round space that people can just come out and rest and just be with nature,” jae said.

Denver7 Gives viewers donated $1,000 to help the camp reach some of its goals.

“Thank you, thank you, so much,” jae said.

Dr. jae said YouthSeen is so grateful for the community support.

