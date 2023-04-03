Denver7 Gives viewers help family who lost belongings in crash while moving to Colorado

DENVER — A family of four who lost most of their belongings in a crash while moving to Colorado is still working to pick up the pieces and recover from their injuries.

Things did not go as planned during the Bautista family's drive from Nevada to Colorado on March 13.

“We wanted to move to Colorado to be closer to our friends and family," said Carlos Bautista.

Bautista and his 8-year-old son, Robin, were traveling in a moving truck along Interstate 70 — about an hour away from their new home in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. Carlos' partner was driving a separate vehicle.

Carlos said the roads along I-70 were wet and icy when the crash occurred.

"The splashback from the ground was hitting the windshield. I tried using the wipers, but it wasn’t cleaning the windshield at all," Carlos said.

He stopped in an emergency lane and got out to fix the issue when someone crashed into the moving truck.

"All of a sudden, I just got hit," Carlos said. "So the vehicle hit the truck, then the truck hit me. And then I went flying into the guardrail and over," Carlos said.

He ended up in the hospital with cracked ribs. Thankfully, his son was not injured.

After their story aired, Denver7 viewers stepped up for the family and donated $2,500. American Furniture Warehouse in Aurora donated an additional $500, which helped the Bautistas buy two items they needed the most: a bed frame and new couch.

"This is what we needed the most. It helps out a lot," said Carlos. "I'm very thankful. I do appreciate it a lot. It means a lot to me."

