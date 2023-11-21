Denver7 Gives, Safeway, Servicios de la Raza team up to give meals to thousands of families for Thanksgiving

DENVER — Denver7, Safeway and Servicios de la Raza are teaming up this Thanksgiving week to make sure families in need have a warm meal for the holiday.

“We’re at Safeway today which is a great partner with Denver7 in our Holiday Helpings food drive,” Denver7 morning anchor Brian Sanders said. “People can write a check or round up to the nearest dollar at checkout and all the money stays right here in our community.”

Denver7’s morning team including Sanders, anchor Nicole Brady, meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo and traffic expert Jayson Luber went shopping Monday to buy turkeys and all the fixins’ for families in need.

“Safeway’s partnership with Denver7 has been amazing,” Heather Halpape, a spokesperson for Safeway, said. “Bringing the anchors in, letting them shop, you know, Thanksgiving is all about the joys of food and celebrating and everyone deserves to be able to do that.”

“So, we are shopping for Servicios de la Raza, which is amazing and benefits from the Turkey Trot and Denver7 Gives and this is all going to go to people in need this holiday which is awesome,” Hidalgo said.

“It’s always family, right?” Brady said. “It’s always about being with family and friends and the food is a big part of that, of course.”

“It’s about giving a portion of what I have to others because that’s just the right thing to do,” Luber said.

“Hopefully this eases their stress a little bit,” Sanders said

“So, we’re totaling up our purchase and it’s $2,119.80,” Brady explained of the groceries purchased Monday.

“We raised $1.8 million last year through our Holiday Helpings campaign thanks to our partnership with Denver7,” Halpape said. “And that’s over 33,000 gift cards that we were able to give to families. So, thousands and thousands of people were able to have a nice Thanksgiving last year.”

Denver7 Gives also presented Servicios de la Raza with a check for $5,000 on Monday.

“Just getting food into people’s hands,” Hidalgo said. “It’s hard right now. Everything is so expensive, and people are struggling, so it’s so nice to come into this room and be a part of this and help and be a part of what people need this holiday.”

“Thank you Denver7. This will benefit the community by feeding hundreds of individuals across the Denver metro area,” Jenny Santos with Servicios de la Raza, said. “Tuesday, November 21 starting at 9 o’clock we’ll be providing a distribution. First come first served here at Servicios de la Raza.”

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. 100% of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in the Colorado community.

To donate to this campaign or choose another to support, use the secure form below.